Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 50’s and 60’s. Fog has developed across the area and is reducing the visibility to a quarter of a mile for some. Drizzle is also occurring across the Panhandle. Be sure to give yourself some extra time this morning to make it safely to your destination. Fog is expected to move out by mid-morning. Highs for today will be in the 70’s and 80’s. Temps will still be running below seasonal for today and the rest of the week. Southern t-showers will continue to the south and southeast this afternoon and into tomorrow morning. Rain looks to return to the SE on Thursday then to the N/NW on Friday evening. More rain potential for the weekend.

Have a great week,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas