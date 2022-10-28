Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 40’s for most of the Panhandle. Morning rain and drizzle with a disturbance still in the region. The system, however, will continue to push further out with a break in the cloud cover by the evening. Temps will struggle to reach the 60’s due to the cooler airmass and clouds. Temps will run between 10-20 degrees below average. As we progress into the weekend temps will be warmer but still below seasonal. On another note, a nice warmup for next week since temps return to the 70’s. The CPC has our 6–10-day outlooks with precipitation and temps above normal for the state. For Halloween, we are still forecasting a great day with lots of sunshine and light winds.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas