From May to June – Stormy weather continues

Hello everyone,

Humid and unseasonably cool weather continues as we start the month of June. This afternoon will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, with temperatures hovering in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Also, scattered thunderstorms could role in from New Mexico this evening. Most of the activity should stay below severe limits, but a few of the storms could pulse marginally severe with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy rain. The tornado threat is very low for tonight.

Tomorrow through Friday should see a general warming trend with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80’s. The mid to upper 80’s are possible on Saturday, while the upper 70’s and low 80’s will be likely for Sunday. Also, thunderstorms look to return for tomorrow with a few on the heavy side. Hit or miss storms will be possible on Thursday and Friday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris