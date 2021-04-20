Frozen mornings and unseasonably cool afternoons

The very cold and windy weather from this morning has given way to diminishing winds, and unseasonably cool conditions for this afternoon with highs around 50. This evening will see temperatures falling into the 30’s by 10 pm, followed by subfreezing numbers in the predawn hours of tomorrow. Yes, another hard freeze is expected with morning lows in the 20’s and low 30’s. As the day unfolds, an increase in clouds is expected with south winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures look to stay on the cool side with highs only in the 50’s.

Thursday may stay unseasonably cool with scattered showers in our eastern counties with a blend of 50’s and low 60’s. Friday looks to moderate into the 60’s, while Saturday and Sunday could warm into the 70’s and low 80’s, respectively.

Regarding additional precipitation, and this is not set in stone – a few showers and thunderstorms might develop on Friday across our central and eastern counties. All activity should exit our area to the east during the late evening hours.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris