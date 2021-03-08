From wind and record warmth to possibly a rain/snow mix

Today is warming up nicely with temperatures in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. The only negative is very breezy southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph. After sunset, the wind speeds should diminish quickly until late tomorrow morning, when they will return. The mixing down process should increase dry southwesterly winds upwards of 25 to 35 mph, tomorrow afternoon, with temperatures warming into the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Wednesday and Thursday should follow suit with windy conditions, and highs around 80, while Friday and Saturday could turn blustery and markedly cooler with a mix of 50’s and 40’s respectively. Also, a rain/snow mix may occur on Saturday and Sunday.

Circling back to the wind and warmth – possible record highs could be seen on Tuesday with temperatures in the low 80’s. Also, the wildfire threat will be with us daily from today through Thursday. Please stay very cognizant about all wildfire concerns!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris



