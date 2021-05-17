Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms

Hello everyone,

Another round of scattered thunderstorms looks to breakout across the Panhandles this afternoon and evening. Any storm that forms could pulse strong to severe. Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, and heavy rain will be the main hazards. The tornado threat may also be pronounced across our southern counties this afternoon. All activity should exit to our northeast later tonight.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be similar days with partly cloudy skies, humid conditions, and afternoon highs in the 70’s. Thunderstorms will develop during the evening hours on both days across all our counties, with some becoming severe. Once more, large hail, damaging straight-line winds, and heavy downpours will be the main concerns. The tornado threat will be low, but not completely absent. Please stay weather aware and be ready to seek shelter on a moment’s notice if a storm is near your location.

Thursday and possibly Friday look to continue unstable and stormy with temperatures in the low 80’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris