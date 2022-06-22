Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and under a partly cloudy sky. Temps this afternoon will be hot ranging between the mid 80s to the upper 90s. Partly cloudy skies will continue throughout the day with some light winds. There is still moisture in places across parts of the viewing area as we are receiving some monsoon rain. The weather pattern becomes more apparent in the month of July across New Mexico. For us that means rain for NW parts of the region. That is some good news since that is the area under the highest drought concerns. Parts of New Mexico and our western counties have received rain from half an inch to a trace these past two days. Temps will continue to climb through the week.

A front looks to enter the region by the weekend dropping temps from the triple digits to the 80s. There will be more chance of moisture this weekend and into the start of the next workweek.

Have a fantastic day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas