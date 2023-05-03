Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 50s. It is a humid and muggy start to our Wednesday. We had some moisture observations up to 1″ recorded at the Palo Duro Canyon State Park floor. Showers remain to the north and east. Highs will range in the 70s to 80s for today with breezy conditions. Precipitation is in the forecast for this evening and into tonight. A dryline will move through the region giving us the potential for some strong cells to pulse through the high plains. There is a marginal risk of severe weather across the majority of the Panhandle for hazards including 60 mph wind gusts and hail up to 1″. A blocking pattern will favor the Central Plains meaning above normal temps in the forecast for the next seven days.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas