Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 60s and 50s. Low visibility has developed across the northern part of the Panhandle with reports of less than a mile of visibility for some. Allow for some extra time as fog will continue through mid-morning. Showers and thunderstorms pushed through the High Plains yesterday evening. The highest observation was in Wellington with 1.40″ of rain. For today, highs will be in the upper 70s as cloud cover is forecasted to stick around. Severe weather potential will be present if we could get enough heating. The Storm Prediction Center has our western counties under a slight risk of severe weather. Our main threats will be hail and wind. Storms will initiate out in the borderline of NM and the TX Panhandle and track their way to the E/SE.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas