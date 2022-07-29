Good morning, folks!

It is a muggy start to the day as showers were present in the overnight hours. T-showers continue across our north/northeastern counties. Temps this morning are in the 60’s with cloud cover for everyone not seeing the rain. Precipitation will increase this afternoon with more scattered evening showers and thunderstorms. There is a Flood Watch for the top half of the area until this afternoon. Additionally, there is a marginal risk of severe weather for the possibility of some gusty strong winds up to 60 mph with those thunderstorms. Highs for today will be in the 70’s to mid 90’s. More moisture for the weekend and temps below to seasonal. We have to enjoy the rain and the temps as we return very hot by next week.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas