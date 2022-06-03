Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 50s and 60s. Overcast condition remain in the area this morning, but sunshine looks to return slightly by this afternoon before turning stormy again. T-showers across parts of the area this morning will move out with a break from the rain. Storms will move from New Mexico by this evening bringing us some strong storms with the possibility of severe weather. There is a slight risk for western and central parts of the Panhandle for large hail and damaging winds. Storms look to move out by the overnight hours. Highs for today will still remain below seasonal in the 70s but warmer temps for the weekend. Summer-like temps in the 90 through Monday. Scattered showers could linger on for Saturday. Our next shot of moisture looks to return on Tuesday as isolated storms to the north. Scattered rain back into the viewing area for Wednesday and Thursday of next week! More details to come.

Have a great weekend,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas