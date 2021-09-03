Scattered thunderstorms and cooler weather

Hello everyone,

Another day of hot and humid weather will be on tap with afternoon temperatures ranging from the upper 80’s north and west, to the mid to upper 90’s south and east. Amarillo should top out around 92. Also, scattered showers and thunderstorms look promising with a 30% chance of rain for most locations. Severe weather isn’t expected per se, but be aware of sudden strong downburst winds, lightning, and heavy rain. Pockets of pea to nickel size hail might accompany some of the storms across our northern counties.

Speaking of the northern zones, a weak cool front could drift into our area over the weekend, keeping rain chances alive for Saturday, and possibly on Sunday. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans, but be ready to seek shelter, if a thunderstorm is near your location. Lightning is always a concern. Regarding temperatures, with the frontal boundary in the neighborhood, highs over the weekend could stay in the 80’s, while for Monday, Labor Day – numbers could reach back into the low to mid 90’s. At this juncture, no rain is expected on Monday.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris