Good morning. folks!

It is a warm start to this Monday morning with temps in the 70’s and 80’s. Showers will be possible this morning favoring southern parts of the Texas Panhandle. Then by this evening, isolated thunderstorm and showers will be present across the entire area. There is a general chance from our SPC for storms to the W/NW to have some strong winds up to 50 mph. Highs for today will be in the 90’s across most of the area. By tomorrow morning, conditions will be cloudy. There is more rain potential for the rest of the week. For Tuesday it will favor our western counties. By Wednesday there is a greater chance for most of us to see some scattered t-storms. Isolated chances return for Thursday and Friday morning. Temps on the other hand will remain in the 90’s for the next seven days. As always, stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade if outdoors.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas