Tracking more storms for this evening, and throughout the week

Hello everyone,

Scattered thunderstorms look promising into the late evening hours tonight. Any storm that forms could become strong to severe with hail, high winds, and heavy rain. The tornado threat is low, but not completely absent. Seek shelter if a thunderstorm is near your location. Tomorrow afternoon could see a few thunderstorms across our eastern counties. Once again, pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy rain would be the main hazards. After tomorrow, thunderstorm chances look to be more isolated for the rest of the week, and primarily across our eastern counties. If they form, they could pulse strong to severe.

Regarding daily temperatures – today should see highs around 80, while tomorrow through Friday will see a range of 80’s each afternoon. Also, winds will be generally breezy each day, running between 15 to 30 mph, out of the south, southeast.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris