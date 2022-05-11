Good morning, folks!

A mild start to the day with muggy and humid conditions. We received some much-needed rain last night across our eastern counties. The moisture in the atmosphere will give us those humid conditions as we start the day. Summer-like temps will continue this afternoon as highs will range from the 80s to 90s. The dryline will continue to sit out in New Mexico therefore, another round of storms will be possible this afternoon. Along the borderline, storms could begin this afternoon and could become severe. There is a slight risk of severe weather for that area as we could see damaging wind and hail once again. Besides the storms winds, we could also see some breezy to windy conditions with gusts in the 30s.

Isolated storms look possible for Thursday and Friday as well. Temps will continue to be in the 80s to 90s for the next seven days setting the region well above average for this time of year!

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas