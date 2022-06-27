Good morning folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 50s across the viewing area. A cool morning with temps staying below seasonal for this afternoon. Highs for today will range from the upper 60s to the mid 80’s. For central parts of the Panhandle, that will mean 15 degrees below average. Conditions for today will also include partly cloudy skies with showers across our norther counties. As we get closer to the nighttime and overnight, showers will become more scattered across most of the area moving to the south. It will be another round with the potential of some good moisture for some. T-showers will be ongoing by Tuesday morning with temps still below seasonal by the afternoon. A break from the rain by the middle of the workweek. Isolated showers will return by the end of the week with more scattered showers by the weekend.

Have a great week,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas