Good morning, everyone!

It will be another warm day for us in Amarillo. Winds will be strong from the South today around 20 mph. The high for today will be around 94 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the 90’s range. We look to remain in the mid 90’s until Friday, and thunderstorm chances look to continue in panhandle. Though they are not forecasted to be severe, and they’re mostly favored for our northwest counties. By Friday the winds may shift from South to Southwest. This could lead to rising temperatures again from High 90’s to Low 100’s going into next weekend. A potential cold front also looks to enter the panhandle on Sunday. We’re expecting High 80’s for that day at this time.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel