Good Sunday everyone,

Atypical late Fall heat will continue for consecutive days throughout the workweek. Starting Sunday, we’ll experience a gradual incline in high temperatures from the mid to upper 60’s and even into the upper 70’s for Thursday. One tradeoff with the comfortable temperatures will be periodic gusty episodes with intermittent winds gusting as high as or over 25 mph due to an omnipresent potent jet stream. Moreover, partly cloudy skies will transpire over the region for the extended forecast, but unfortunately, they will be free of any precipitation. Late Thursday night into early Friday morning, a weak cold front will sweep through, lowering the high temperatures into the lower 70’s and 60’s for the following days. Given the ongoing drought in tandem with low humidity and blustery conditions, at least elevated fire potential may converge on the viewing area for the bulk of the work week.

Forecaster Landry Judd