Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 40s and ongoing thunderstorms. Highs will range in the 40s to low 60s for today with more precipitation still moving through this evening. The low-pressure system entered the high plains and will move to the southeast through the morning and early hours of the afternoon. This will give us a better chance of precipitation for the top half of the area. 5 AM rainfall reports include Stinnett at 2.06″ and Umbarger at 1.42″. Expect to see these reports increase with the ongoing rainfall. A break from the rain tomorrow but another disturbance for Friday. This will allow for more showers but some cold temps once again.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas