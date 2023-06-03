Good evening, everyone!

We had an overall pleasant day with warm temps throughout the area. We have a possibility of seeing evening thunderstorms and showers. The Storm Prediction Center has western portions under the Marginal risk and the rest of the portions under the General Thunderstorm risk. We can expect strong to severe thunderstorms in some areas. We will wake up with cool temps in the 50’s for Sunday morning. Afternoon temps will be warm in the upper-60’s and 70’s. We can expect a rainy and stormy next couple of days. We have had abundant amounts of rain, so there are flood warnings/ advisories in effect. We will keep you updated on these events. Have a great rest of your Saturday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel