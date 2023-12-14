Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 20s and 30s across the High Plains. We are tracking some rain/snow and low visibility as we start off this Thursday morning. A low pressure still in track to move into the region today bringing more moisture through the area. Winter weather is forecasted across northern parts of the Panhandle. There are a few advisories in place until Friday. Greatest chance of snow will be out towards NE New Mexico for the potential of 5-12″ of snowfall. Union County already seeing snow-packed roadways. Use caution and stay indoors if possible. Everyone else will see a rain event as temps will remain above freezing. This system is expect to move out by Friday afternoon leaving us with a warming trend into the weekend. Temps for today will stay steady in the mid 30’s.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas