Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 60s and 50s. The highs for today will be in the 70s and 80s with more rain in the forecast for this afternoon. Showers will pulse through the eastern Panhandle by the early hours of the afternoon. Then by tonight, storms will move in from eastern New Mexico. The Strom Prediction Center has the Panhandle under a general chance for storms for today. Our main threats will be flooding as we have seen excessive flooding for the past two weeks. With very saturated soils it will not take much for flooding to occur. A flood warning for Potter and Randall County will remain in effect until Friday evening. The chance of severe weather will increase on Wednesday across our western counties.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas