Good morning, everyone!

It will be a warm day for us in Amarillo. Winds will be light from the north today around 10 mph. The high for today will be around 96 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the 90’s range.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon starting after 1 PM across the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. Hit or miss thunderstorms are expected, which has been the trend over the last week. Some storms may become severe after 4 PM. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall leading to localized flooding are the main threats.

Isolated storms may also continue on Saturday. Sunday looks to be void of thunderstorms and showers, but there’s a chance they will return to the area next Monday and continue through Wednesday. A weak frontal boundary sits stationary in the area. This will bring temperatures down to the Mid 90’s for today and Saturday here in Amarillo. But they’ll raise to the 100’s again by Sunday and Monday. Then we’re anticipating another cold front to hit by Tuesday. Low 90’s are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel