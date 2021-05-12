Warmer, possible stormy weather on the horizon

Good afternoon,

Today will see a cloudy sky with some clearing late this afternoon. Temperatures should respond, moderating into the 50’s and low 60’s this afternoon. Wind speeds will stay light, running between the 5 to 10 mph range throughout the day.

Tomorrow will start a nice warming trend with a partly sunny sky, southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph, and highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Friday should see a mix of 70’s and 80’s, while Saturday and Sunday could heat into the 80’s, if not a few low 90’s. Also, thunderstorms look to make a return for Friday and the weekend. Severe weather will more than likely be expected with the stronger storms. Please stay up with the latest forecasts as we travel into this upcoming weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris