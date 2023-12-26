Good afternoon, everyone!

We had another unseasonably cool day throughout the High Plains. Afternoon temperatures reached the upper 30s and 40s. A few models are suggesting a possibility for light flurries in the northern portions of the viewing area which include bits of the Oklahoma Panhandle, northeast New Mexico, and SW Kansas. The snow accumulation will stay far north of the viewing area, but we could end up with little to no flurries. For the rest of the area, we will have partly cloudy skies.

As we head out the door on Wednesday morning, we are tracking cold temperatures in the 20s and low 30s. For the beginning of the workweek, we will continue with the breezy wind conditions. Wind gusts for tomorrow afternoon have potential to reach up to 30-40 mph. For the end of the workweek, a broad ridge will move over the High Plains bringing in fair and dry conditions. As we start the New Year, temperatures will be cool in the mid 50s. Have a great and safe rest of your Tuesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel