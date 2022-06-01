Good morning, folks.

Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and we are going to be seeing those temperatures falling throughout the day. The stationary front is currently making its way across our southern counties, and we are still picking up some storms north of the intestate this morning. Some are severe with heavy rainfall. We are looking at the possibility of some strong storms move through the area as we move into tonight for southern parts of the Panhandle once again. There is still a slight risk of severe weather to a marginal risk of severe weather for that area. Moisture will continue for Thursday in the form of t-showers. For Friday the chance of severe weather returns as we are seeing a slight risk of severe weather to for western parts of the area. As far as temperatures, expect cooler temperatures through Friday. Temps look to be back in the 90s for the weekend.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas