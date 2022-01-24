Moisture returns this week for the Panhandle

Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the teens. A brisk start to the workweek some breezy conditions in the forecast for today. Wind gusts will be up to 25 mph at time through the Panhandle before diminishing towards the evening hours. Temps for this afternoon will be warmer and mild in the upper 50s to low 60s. A front looks to push into the region by Tuesday in the morning. Moisture will track along a level pressure system giving us the potential for some light snow. Snow accumulation expected to be around an inch across the viewing area. Snow and icy road conditions are expected for the Wednesday morning commute.

Quiet conditions return to the forecast for the rest of the workweek with another front moving into the area by Sunday. Breezy conditions off and on for the next seven days.

Have a great week.

Maria Pasillas