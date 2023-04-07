Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 40’s and 30’s. Conditions for today will be pleasant and enjoyable. Highs will range in the 60’s which is still below seasonal but at least warmer than the previous days. Light winds and plenty of sunshine on tap for this Good Friday. That warming trending will persist as we move into the Easter weekend. 70’s and 80’s are forecasted for Saturday and Sunday. For Sunday afternoon, moisture could make a return to the Panhandle. Forecasting the potential for a isolated storms with a weak front. Then isolated t-showers could continue as we move into Monday of next week.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas