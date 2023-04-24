Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 40’s and 30’s. Highs will range in the 60’s today with some breezy conditions and precipitation moving through. There is going to be a few rounds of moisture in the form of t-showers pushing through the Panhandle from today through Wednesday. Overcast skies will keep those temps below seasonal for the most part for the next seven days, the exception looks to be on Tuesday. Rain estimated through Wednesday looks to favor areas to the northeast as t-storms are forecast to moving in that area. Rain totals could range from 0.25″ to 2″. More will be in the forecast for Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Note that breezy conditions will also persist for the next seven days across the high plains.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas