Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s across the Panhandle. It will be a mild start to the day and the possibility for fog to developed by sunrise. Some areas to the north already seeing the patchy fog developing. Therefore, if commuting this morning use extra caution and give yourself some extra minutes to make it to your destination. This afternoon highs will be in the 90s with sunny and light winds. A disturbance will enter the area by this evening across our northern counties. A slight risk of severe weather is in place as those isolated storms could bring some large hail and damaging winds. The front looks to move through the area by this afternoon with storms ongoing into tomorrow morning.

Cooler temps for Tuesday but another round of storms will be on the way. This time still favoring our northern counties meaning anything north of the interstate has a chance for a storm. More moisture through the workweek with a scattered chance for Wednesday. More details to come for the rest of the week.

Have great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas