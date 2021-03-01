February to March weather

Our first day of March looks to be high and dry, while wintry weather should stay well south of the area. As of this writing, an upper-level low developing over the Western U.S., will move east across the Permian Basin today. Depending on its exact path, a slight chance of a rain/snow mix could occur across our far southern counties, but no accumulating snow is expected. For most of us, including Amarillo, our weather will be partly sunny and cool with light northerly winds of 2 to 10 mph. Temperatures should moderate into the upper 40’s and low 50’s this afternoon.

Tomorrow will be sunny and warmer with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph, and highs in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Wednesday may reach into the breezy and dry 70’s, while Thursday could turn windy with a blend of 50’s, 60’s, and low 70’s. Also, medium-range models are suggesting the possibility of rain showers and embedded thunderstorms, moving from west to east during the day on Thursday – lasting through Friday morning. No severe weather is expected at this time.

Friday starts another warming trend with sunshine returning during the afternoon, along with windy conditions, and highs in the low to mid 60’s. Saturday and Sunday should follow suit with less wind, and a blend of upper 60’s and low 70’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris