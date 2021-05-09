Much cooler weather with possible showers, as we start the new workweek

Good Mother’s Day afternoon everyone!

A chance of showers and thunderstorms will be in the offing as we travel into the late afternoon and evening hours. Some of the storms that form, may pulse strong to marginally severe with pockets of small hail, sudden strong downburst winds, and brief heavy rain. If you have a thunderstorm close to your location, seek shelter until it passes by, lightning is always a concern! Most of the rain will be confined to the western ½ of our area. Regarding temperatures, no 90’s or low 100’s like yesterday, but how about the 60’s and low 70’s.

The chances for on and off showers will continue for tomorrow and Tuesday with chilly weather in tow. The 50’s and 60’s look promising for both days. Jackets, sweaters, and even umbrellas will come in handy.

Finally, as we make our way into the middle and latter part of the week, warmer weather will return with 70’s and low 80’s, respectively. Also, additional chances for thunderstorms could return by Friday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris