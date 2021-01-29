Milder Conditions & Rain Chances After Midnight

A cool start start today across the Texas Panhandle. Morning lows are in the mid to upper 30’s. Breezy conditions with highs in the 60’s. Mostly cloudy conditions for your day today as a frontal system makes it’s way into our region. All chances of rain come after midnight and lead into tomorrow morning. Showers mainly effecting the eastern portions of the Texas Panhandle.

Lows tomorrow will be in the 30’s and skies will clear by noon bringing us mostly sunny skies. However, very windy conditions are to be expected. Winds will be out of the Northwest ranging anywhere from 25-35 mph. Take precaution when driving- especially on highways that run from East to West.