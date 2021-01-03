Milder Conditions Continue

The nicer conditions continue as we make our way into Sunday. Clear skies with highs in the mid to upper 50’s. As we head into the work week, we can expect clear conditions for Monday with an afternoon high of 56 degrees. A milder Tuesday afternoon with increased cloud coverage and a high of 62. Later Tuesday into Wednesday we can expect a cold front to make its way into our region and with it bringing chances of precipitation. Highs will be in the mid 50’s and stronger northerly winds will range anywhere from 15-20 mph. Conditions and cloud coverage will clear by Thursday with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Cooler conditions will follow for Friday with highs in the mid to upper 40’s. We can expect a weak frontal system to make its way into our area by Saturday. Partly cloudy conditions with highs in the mid to upper 40’s will follow.