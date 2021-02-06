Mild weekend; Very cold next week

Good Saturday morning,

Today will be another mild February day with mostly sunny skies and increasing northerly winds of 10 to 25 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming into the 50’s this afternoon, but wind chills could make the air feel a little cool. Tomorrow should be quite a bit warmer with highs reaching back into the mid 60’s. Monday through Wednesday, however, could turn much colder as arctic air surges south across the region. Daytime temperatures very possibly could stay sub-freezing for all three days. An additional arctic plunge might occur later in the week.

Regarding precipitation – a slight chance of a snow will be possible this next week, as the much colder air makes inroads across the area.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris