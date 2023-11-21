Hello, everyone!

This afternoon will see a return to sunshine with brisk northerly winds continuing between 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures will moderate only into the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Amarillo should top out near 55. Tomorrow, the heavy travel day before Thanksgiving, should be fine. The weather will be sunny with light southwesterly winds. Temperatures will respond, warming into the 60’s during the afternoon. Thanksgiving Day will continue to be pleasant with sunshine, westerly winds, and highs in the 60’s. Friday, however, may turn blustery and slightly cooler with a blend of 50’s and low 60’s. The downward trend in temperatures looks to continue into the weekend with the numbers only in the 40’s for both days.

Regarding precipitation, as of this writing, a slight chance for a wintry mix of rain and possibly snow might occur by Saturday night into Sunday.

Have a safe and wonderful holiday week, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris