This afternoon will see a mix of sunshine and clouds. Surface winds will be lighter than yesterday, running out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into a range of 60’s to mid 70’s. Amarillo should top out near 72. Tomorrow could reach into the 70’s and a few low 80’s, while Friday looks to cool back into the breezy 60’s. Saturday and Sunday should climb back into a range of 60’s and low 70’s.

Regarding precipitation, as of this writing, no rain or snow is expected through midday Sunday. By the evening and overnight hours, however, possible rain showers could develop across the area. And on Monday, a light rain/snow mix could occur during the morning hours. Also, Monday will be windy and much colder with high temperatures only in the 40’s and low 50’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris