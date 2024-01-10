Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps between the teens and 30s across the High Plains. Wind chill values as low as 4 for Dalhart. Temps are cold where snowfall fell on Monday so bundle up as you start your day. Today, temps will be mild in the 40s to low 60s. Breezy conditions are expected with sunny skies. We are tracking a fast disturbance Thursday night into the early hours of Friday. This system will bring us some snow showers with snowfall estimates staying below and inch. Arctic air by Sunday and Monday will drop our temps in the teens and 20s for our highs. Wind Chill values starting Friday morning through Tuesday morning will be below zero at times across the viewing area. Be sure to prepare for frigid conditions for consecutive days.

