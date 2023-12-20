Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 40s and 30s across the High Plains. We are still forecasting nice temps for this afternoon in the 60s. Today will be the last day of Fall and temps will be running 15 degrees above seasonal. By this afternoon cloud cover will increase with moisture entering eastern parts of New Mexico. Minimal rain showers will track through the Texas Panhandle on Thursday with areas receiving less than a quarter of an inch of rainfall. Temps will be above average through the rest of the workweek with cooler air moving into the region on Christmas Day. Also, expect another round of precipitation on Saturday!

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas