Mild temps continue as we start a new workweek

Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. For this afternoon, temps will increase back into the 70s. Winds for today will be light with mostly sunny conditions. Spring like temperatures continue for tomorrow as well with Tuesday being the warmest day of the week. Our next cool down comes in Thursday behind a front. The front moving into the region Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will be even cooler for the weekend as a secondary front will move in Friday into Saturday.

For Wednesday we do have some fire weather as high winds will be in place across the viewing area up to 50 mph with low humidity and high temps. A watch has been issued for Wednesday morning into the afternoon.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas