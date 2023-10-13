Good morning, everyone!

It will be an unseasonably cool afternoon. Temps will be mild in the 60s with a few low 70s in the southwestern corner of the viewing area. Along with those mild temperatures, we are anticipating another windy day. The surface high-pressure system is expected to move into our region, which will bring those high winds from the north. A Wind Advisory will remain in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDT for northern portions of the viewing area which does include the OK and TX Panhandle. Wind gusts in this area could reach up to 50 mph.

As we wake up on Saturday morning, it will feel safe to say it will be a cold start. Temperatures are expected to range from the low 30s to the low 40s. Our northwestern counties, such as Union, Cimarron, Dallam, and Hartley, are under a Freeze Watch tomorrow morning. The Freeze Watch will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. CDT on Saturday. Frost conditions could affect sensitive crops and other vegetation. Outdoor plumbing can also be a concern during freeze conditions. Temps will feel fall-like in the 60’s throughout the weekend. For the middle of the next workweek, we could expect possible isolated thunderstorms and showers. Have a great and safe weekend!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel