Good Morning, everyone!

We will be seeing an above seasonal day with high wind conditions. Mild temperatures for this afternoon will be in the high 50’s and 60’s. With those mild temperatures, come those high wind conditions. At this time, the NWS Albuquerque has a Wind Advisory for Union County in eastern New Mexico. We have a chance for rain showers tomorrow evening through Wednesday morning. Rain accumulation from this event should be relatively light. We will keep you updated. On Friday evening, we have a chance for light snow which will continue into Saturday morning. For Saturday, a rain and snow mix is expected throughout the day. Have a great Monday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel