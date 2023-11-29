Good morning, everyone!

We have a below seasonal start and are expecting an above seasonal afternoon. Temperatures will linger in the 20s and low 30s this Wednesday morning. As the day progresses, temperatures will warm up and moderate into the upper 50s and low 60s. Breezy winds from the southwest will develop during the afternoon and overnight hours. Wind gusts could reach up to 25 mph. The ridge will continue to hold today, which will bring the area some dry weather conditions. These conditions will not be for long. A trough is anticipated to push towards our area, breaking the ridge.

As we wake up on Thursday morning, temps will be frigid ranging from the mid 20s to the low 40s. An upper-level system will start to head east into the High Plains during the early morning hours tomorrow. Accumulation from the event will remain light. The models are showing around a 30 percent chance for a rain and snow mix on Thursday. Any flurry/light snow accumulation is not anticipated to stick to the surface due to the above freezing conditions present on the surface. Our main concern on Friday morning will be wet surfaces freezing overnight. Be weather aware the next few days. Have a great and safe Wednesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel