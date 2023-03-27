Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 30s and 20s. Highs will range in the 60s to mid-60s this afternoon. We are starting the morning with partly cloudy skies but will eventually become clear. There is still the potential for some occasional breezy winds, but the areas favored will be those to the west. There will be very low humidity across the Panhandle today, therefore a Fire Weather Warning will be in effect until 8 p.m. Those alerts will be in eastern New Mexico and our western counties of the Texas Panhandle. Cool temp for Tuesday but warming up significantly for Wednesday and Thursday. Looking at strong winds for those days as well which will create some blowing dust in the region.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas