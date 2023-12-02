Good Saturday everyone,

Once again another classic strong winds day across the entire High Plains in which we experienced sustained winds in the 30’s accompanied by intermittent gusts in excess of 40 mph. Hate to be the bearer of bad news, but these blustery conditions will continue into tomorrow afternoon, although slightly weaker with winds in the low to mid 20’s and localized stronger gusts. Furthermore, temperatures tomorrow will be slightly warmer in the low 60’s for the bulk of the region with likely upper 60’s if not low 70’s for the southeastern panhandle. Robust down-sloping component to the jet stream tomorrow afternoon will encourage crystal clear skies void of any precipitation as well. Thankfully, winds appear to subside comparatively through the workweek along with a gradual warming trend in the mid to upper 60’s and lower 70’s for the mid and late workweek. An unceasing sunny and dry environment remains likely for the extended forecast too.

Forecaster Landry Judd