Mild Conditions to continue

Good Sunday afternoon, we’ve had yet another mild day with highs in the 50’s yet again along with mostly clear skies and calm conditions. Tomorrow morning we’ll have a cold start once again with calm conditions throughout the day and highs rising into the upper 50’s and low 60’s.

Breezy conditions return for Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 60’s ahead of the next front that moves through dropping temps into the 50’s for Wednesday with winds out of the north. Thursday will be even cooler before yet another front on Friday dropping temps a few degrees but still remaining in the 40’s. Saturday/Sunday seem to be on the chillier side as well with a slight chance for precip on Sunday but still too far out to say. This will be my last forecast for KAMR, thank you so much for watching and I hope you have a great New Year. Stay blessed and highly favored.