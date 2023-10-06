Good morning, everyone!

It is finally sweater weather! Mornings for the next week will have cool starts. We are expecting a near-seasonal fall afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s this Friday afternoon. We are expecting a cold front coming through the High Plains today which will help keep us slightly cooler for the end of the week. Due to the front, high wind conditions will be present. Wind gusts this evening could be up to 30-40 mph.

Saturday morning will be one of our first cold starts this season. Temps will range from the mid-30s to the upper 40s. There is a possibility for frost potential tomorrow morning, if you have any sensitive plants outdoors you might want to bring them in this evening. Unfortunately, we are not anticipating any precipitation for the next couple of days. On the bright side, perfect fall-like weather will be present for any outdoor activities this weekend. Have a great and safe Friday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel