Good evening, everyone!

We had a cool and rainy day. At this time, our area has seen less than an inch of rain. Scattered thundershowers are expected during the overnight hours. For tomorrow morning, we will wake up with cool temps in the 40’s and 50’s. We can expect more scattered showers for Mother’s Day. The Storm Prediction Center has our entire viewing under the General Thunderstorm risk. Afternoon temps for Sunday will range from the upper-50’s to mid-70’s. Light wind will be in our favor for tomorrow. Have a great Saturday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel