Hi everyone!

Today is turning out to be a pleasant day with sunshine, and light southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, moderating back into the 60’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 65. Tomorrow will be even warmer with a partly sunny sky, southwest winds, and highs near 70. Wednesday looks to be nice with the mid to upper 70’s, while Thursday could top out close to 80. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will cool back into the low to mid 60’s.

Regarding precipitation, as of this writing, no rain or snow is expected through Friday. A few showers, however, might return by Saturday.

Have a safe and enjoyable week, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris