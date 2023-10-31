Good afternoon, everyone!

Another unseasonably cool day for the High Plains. Today’s afternoon temperatures will moderate into the upper 40s and 50s. While you’re out trick-or-treating, temps will start to become chilly and decrease into the 40s. Make sure to wear layers and bring a jacket this Halloween evening. Other safety tips for tonight will be to drive slowly, walk in groups/ use the buddy system, wear light colors, and to bring a flashlight. Surface winds throughout the afternoon and overnight will remain pleasantly light. As we wake up on the first day of November, temperatures will remain frigid and linger in the 20s and 30s. Wednesday’s afternoon temps will be mild in the upper 50s and 60s. We are tracking a warming trend for the end of the workweek, due to an upper-level trough moving towards the east over the area. Unfortunately, the chance for precipitation remains out of the forecast. We will continue to track dry conditions for the High Plains. Have a great and safe Halloween!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel